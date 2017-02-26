UAE ambassador meets with Mongolia’s president

At the meeting, Al Tunaiji conveyed greetings from President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Mongolian President, wishing for continued health and prosperity for the people of Mongolia.