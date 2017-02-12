Turn Arab solidarity discourse into strategic parliamentary plan, FNC Speaker says

The FNC Speaker said: “As representatives of the Arab states, we have the responsibility to formulate a clear vision regarding the challenges facing the Arab world, among others, poverty, water scarcity, even terrorism, the violation of rights of children and women, and bloodshed.

"The responsibility to stop the repercussions of protracted crises in the Arab region have made some of the Arab countries to struggle, either to maintain cohesion in the face of schemes aimed at tampering with their stability, security and national unity, or have made others struggle to defend their peoples against the blatant foreign interference seeking to stoke sectarian and tribal strife in our Arab states." Dr Al Qubaisi noted that the hate speech and violence were brought by sectarianism and protectionist rhetoric. "These were exploited by external forces to influence and sow discord among us," she added. She noted that the region has been embracing the comprehensive peace as a strategic option for decades, yet the peace process has been stagnant for over 20 years as Israel still adopts policies that hamper all possible peace opportunities. Regarding Yemen, Dr Al Qubaisi said: "It is our responsibility to back the legitimacy in Yemen to safeguard Yemen's unity and stability. The UAE will not spare any effort to achieve this through collaboration with the legitimate Yemen's leadership and sisterly Arab countries in the coalition." The FNC Speaker underlined that the UAE sacrificed its sons who fell in action for justice in Yemen, noting that five of the UAE diplomats were killed last month in Afghanistan while on a humanitarian mission. About Syria, Dr Al Qubaisi stressed the importance of speeding up political solution to protect the territorial integrity of Syria, and implement the international resolutions to end the plight of refugees and the displaced people caught up in the conflict, as well as provision of humanitarian aid. She also stressed the need to support brothers in Libya to safeguard the territorial integrity of Libya, ensure stability and encourage participation of all Libyans in the administration of their country. Dr Al Qubaisi called for launching a tolerance and rejection of hatred law based on the tolerance and respect for others irrespective of religion and ethnicity. She cited that the UAE has begun a good step in this direction, "an experience that should be studied to incorporate it in a joint Arab law".

