Sultan receives President of Costa Rica

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday received Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera, President of Costa Rica, and his accompanying delegation at the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies.
During the meeting, the Sharjah Ruler and the Costa Rica President had cordial talks on ways of cooperation in the economic and scientific areas which, in turn, will boost relations between the parties and contribute to the promotion of constructive cooperation in the development fields.
During a tour of the centre, Dr Shaikh Sultan presented a copy of the English translation of his ‘Hadith Al Zakira’ (Discourse from Memory), to the Costa Rican President. Dr Shaikh Sultan also received a number of books presented by the guest. The meeting was attended by a number of Shaikhs and officials.