Sultan issues directives to set up Khor Fakkan Park

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday visited Khor Fakkan and issued directives to set up the Khor Fakkan Park at Wadi Shi in the city.
Dr Shaikh Sultan inspected the location of the park, which will lie between the city’s mountains, forming a geographical diversity between mountains and green landscapes.
He also inspected Ar Rufaysah Dam, which is one of the most important dams in Sharjah, and issued instructions to establish rest areas near the dam.
During the visit, Dr Shaikh Sultan was accompanied by Ali Bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, chief of the Department of Public Works; Salah Bin Butti Al Muhairi, adviser of the Planning and Survey Department; and Colonel Mohammad Al Obaid, Director of the Police Department in the Eastern Region.