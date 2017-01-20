Sharjah Ruler launches mosque library scheme

SHARJAH: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, opened on Friday the library of Imam Ibn Al Jawzy Mosque, launching a scheme for mosque libraries across the emirate.
Dr Shaikh Sultan, who was accompanied by Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, toured the library and inspected its contents on religion, history, languages, literature, family and children.
He also attended a presentation on the library scheme for mosques, the first phase of which entails opening libraries in 21 mosques in Sharjah city, Central Region and Eastern Region of the emirate.
The Sharjah Ruler performed the Friday prayer at the mosque where the topic of the sermon was the importance of hygiene in Islam.