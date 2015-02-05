Sharjah Media Council set up

Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmed, who will be the Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, asserted that the generous support extended by Dr Shaikh Sultan to the media industry in general has contributed to the development of the Emirate’s media system, which, in turn, has contributed to Sharjah’s strong media presence on the global map. He said that the decree helps create an integrated regulatory environment for media sector and upgrade its programmes, which support media work and the implementation of Sharjah’s strategic objectives which align with the country’s media vision.

Ebrahim Al Abed, Adviser to the Chairman of National Media Council, said the establishment of the Sharjah Media Council culminates the constant efforts of the emirate in the field of media through its media institutions and organisations. As per the amendments, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau will be the official media source for the government of Sharjah, and will prepare and organise media events by the Ruler, Crown Prince, Deputy Rulers and the Executive Council, and will be responsible for providing the media with press releases regarding these events. Dr Shaikh Sultan also issued an Emiri Decree No. 9 of 2017, amending Emiri Decree No. 51 of 2015 on reorganising the Sharjah Media Corporation. With taking into consideration the terms for specialisations and without encroaching on the jurisdictions of federal authorities, Sharjah Media Corporation will have the following responsibilities: Setting up audio, visual and electronic media organisations and developing them by conducting studies, researches and preparing reports related to the objectives of the Corporation. It will be responsible for carrying out all operations related to audio, visual and electronic media, including production, marketing, distribution and advertising. Other amendments are made to the Articles of the 2010 decree.

