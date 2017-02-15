Sharjah launches Emirates ID e-payment service

Sharjah: The Sharjah Finance Department has launched an e-payment service in partnership with the Emirates Identity Authority (EIDA).
Now the Emirates ID can be used to make payments of service fees for all Sharjah government departments, it was announced on Wednesday.
The strategic agreement with Emirates ID indicates that the Department’s system is now linked to all other government departments, allowing the public to make payments with ease and convenience, said Waleed Al Sayegh, Director-General of the Sharjah Finance Department.