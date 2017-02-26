Sharjah bakeries to sell products in paper pouches

Sharjah: All bakeries operating in Sharjah will now be required to sell their products in paper pouches.
On Sunday, the Sharjah Municipal Council held its fourth meeting of the first ordinary session of the 12th annual chapter and approved a proposal requesting all bakeries to sell their foodstuffs in paper pouches.
The Sharjah Municipality will circulate the decision to all bakeries and the latter will be given a grace period of 30 days to apply it but those who fail to do so will be fined according to the penalties list approved by the Executive Council.
The move aims to preserve the health of all individuals and consumers.
During the meeting which was chaired by Rashid Sultan Mohammad Bin Tulai’ah, chairman of the council, a wide range of issues have been discussed including a proposal pertaining to renting of ad spaces on some roads and areas of Sharjah.