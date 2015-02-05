Shaikh Mohammad chairs cabinet meeting

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has convened the UAE cabinet in the presence of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
More to follow.
Chaired by @HHShkMohd & in presence of Mohamed bin Zayed, UAE Cabinet convenes to discuss the strategic plan of the Year of Giving pic.twitter.com/4w3sgr4Elu— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 5, 2017