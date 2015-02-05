Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed sends condolences to Putin after death of Russian ambassador

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has sent a cable of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sad demise of Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.
Shaikh Mohammad praised Churkin, calling him a seasoned diplomat whose presence was strongly felt in the deliberations conducted by the Security Council. He also offered his condolences to Churkin’s family.