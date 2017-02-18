Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed receives US Defence Secretary James Mattis

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Saturday received US Defence Secretary James Mattis, who is currently on a visit to the UAE.
Shaikh Mohammad congratulated Mattis on his new post and wished him success in his new assignments.
They discussed ties of cooperation and friendship between the UAE and the US and ways to strengthen them, particularly in military and defence domains.
Shaikh Mohammad and Mattis exchanged views about regional and international issues and the current developments in the region, with a focus on joint efforts and coordination between the two countries in the fight against terrorist organisations and the role by the two countries in laying the foundations of security and stability and efforts to encounter threats that undermine peace in the region.
They exchanged views about a number of topics of mutual concern.