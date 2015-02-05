Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Chinese officials

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday separately received Wang Yilin, Chairman of the China National Petroleum Corporation or CNPC, and Ye Jianming, Chairman of China Energy Company Ltd (CEFC). Both were accompanied by Dr Sultan Bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Group.
Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the Chinese officials and praised the UAE’s growing relations of friendship and co-operation with China. He expressed the hope to see further co-operation and partnerships in energy fields that would serve the mutual interests of both countries.
He also lauded the concession agreement the two companies signed with ADNOC, in Abu Dhabi’s onshore fields, operated by the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Petroleum Operations (ADCO).
The meeting was attended by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Western Region, Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in the Eastern Region, Shaikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Shaikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, Shaikh Omar Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Shaikh Khalid Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs (ZHO), Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Shaikhs and senior officials.