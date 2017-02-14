Sawab Centre highlights post-Daesh reconstruction efforts

However, as Daesh continues to surrender land in Syria and Iraq, there are increasingly more and more hopeful scenes of return, resilience, and reconstruction in the terrorist group’s former strongholds. Whether it is schools reopening in liberated areas of Iraq or families reuniting after years of separation, signs of life are returning to these previously occupied areas. Ordinary citizens are mobilising to bring their communities back to life by rebuilding houses or cleaning up their towns of the rubble left behind by fleeing Daesh fighters.