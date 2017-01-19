Saif briefs Sultan on e-gate system

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday received Lieutenant-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
Dr Shaikh Sultan and Shaikh Saif held talks about improving the services for the benefit of Emiratis and residents in the UAE. During the meeting held at Al Qasimia University, Dr Shaikh Sultan was briefed by Shaikh Saif about the e-gate system used in the country’s airports, a service offered by the Ministry of Interior to facilitate travel procedures.
Dr Shaikh Sultan was informed about the work mechanism of the e-gate, which requires a one-time registration that lasts until the passport expires. The e-gate can then be used again once the registered data is updated with the new passport’s information.
All travellers from the UAE, Gulf nationals, residents or visit visa holders can use the smart travel system available in UAE airports since it uses eye and face scanners to identify passengers and complete their travel procedures in a hassle-free manner.
The smart travel system reflects the ministry’s keenness to provide outstanding services and implement smart government standards adopted by the UAE to make it one of the top countries that utilise smart systems.