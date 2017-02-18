Rulers, Dubai Crown Princes offer condolences

During his meetings with families of the martyrs, Shaikh Hamdan expressed his pride in the UAE soldiers who are performing their national duty faithfully for the sake of upholding rights, uprooting wrongdoing, protecting the rights of disadvantaged children, women and old people who are fleeing wars and disasters. “Our soldiers are sacrificing their lives to heal the wounds of others and restore peace and happiness. They are a source of pride for our people and history,” Shaikh Hamdan said.