Red Crescent provides aid to Yakhtal town

Al Mokha: The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) team in Yemen provided urgent relief aid to residents of coastal Yakhtal town, located some 12 kilometres north of Al Mokha city, after it was retaken from the coup militia.
The move is part of the ERC efforts to alleviate the suffering of families that live in difficult conditions imposed on them by the Iran-backed Al Houthi militia.
The team has so far distributed more than 5,000 food baskets, blankets and tents to families in the liberated town.
The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the UAE and the ERC for helping them, especially the residents of western coast regions whose people suffered from the blockade imposed on them by Al Houthi militia for over two years.