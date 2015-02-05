Red Crescent aids families of martyrs in Yemen

Hadramout: The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has provided emergency humanitarian aid to families of martyrs in Hadramout in Yemen with the aim of alleviating their suffering.
The ERC distributed medical supplies, blankets and food baskets to families of martyrs in Tarim district of Hadramout after visiting them to identify their needs, in light of the difficult economic conditions witnessed by Yemen and to ease the burden of the families.
Local citizens expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the government and people of the UAE for the continuous humanitarian assistance.