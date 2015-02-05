Prioritise Happiness of People: Bhutan PM

As part of his address, Tshering Tobgay elaborated upon the four inter-related pillars of Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness (GNH) – equitable social economic development, protection of culture, preservation of environment and good governance. He further explained the nine domains that influence the happiness and well-being of Bhutan’s people, namely standard of living, health, education, environment, governance, psychological well-being, time use, cultural resilience and community vitality. He placed the last four domains at the cutting-edge of government development philosophy.