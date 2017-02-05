Pay DM fees at Al Ansari Exchange

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has signed an agreement with Al Ansari Exchange for facilitating its service payments through the exchange’s branches. The agreement was signed earlier this week by Rashid Saif Al Shamsi, director of finance department at Dubai Municipality and Rashed Ali Al Ansari, general manager, Al Ansari Exchange. Customers will be able to make their payments for Dubai Municipality transactions through the 170 branches of Al Ansari Exchange spread across the UAE instead of visiting the municipality office.