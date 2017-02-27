Obaid Al Tayer attends Kuwait reception

Dubai
Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, attended on Sunday the reception hosted by the Kuwaiti Consulate General to mark Kuwait’s 56th National Day and 26th Liberation Day.
Al Tayer and the reception’s guests were received by Theyab Farhan Al Rashidi, Consul-General of Kuwait. Later, Al Tayer and the guests viewed a photo gallery on the history of relations between the UAE and Kuwait, which contained pictures of meetings between the two countries’ ministers and leaders.