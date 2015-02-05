Noor Dubai board named

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No.7 of 2017 on the formation of the board of trustees of Noor Dubai.
Humaid Mohammad Obaid Al Qutami is chairman of the board and Nasser Khalifa Al Budoor is the vice-chairman. Other members of the board include Abdul Fattah Sharaf, Mahmoud Ahmad Al Marzouqi and Dr Manal Omran Taryam Al Shamsi.
The board serves for a renewable term of three years. This decree is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the official gazette.