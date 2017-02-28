New rules for electric car chargers

“The Supreme Council of Energy is working to increase the percentage of electric and hybrid cars in Dubai. It issued directive number 1 of 2016 to set a target for the government. Therefore, at least 10 per cent of all newly-purchased cars will be electric or hybrid from 2016 to 2020. The proportion of electric and hybrid cars will rise to 2 per cent by 2020, and 10 per cent by 2030,” said Ahmad Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council.