New Emiratisation Award proposed to boost national policy

The partial quota system, stipulating a minimum percentage of private sector employees as UAE nationals, was proposed as a solution. It was first used in the banking sector, with a 1996 law specifying that at least four per cent of bank employees had to be Emirati, with this minimum expected to be increased year on year. This system was broadened in late 2010, with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announcing that Emiratis should account for no less than 15 per cent of the total staff at every UAE-based company.