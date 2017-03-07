Mohammad visits interactive exhibition

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday visited the exhibition held alongside the Mohammad Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations.
During his tour, Shaikh Mohammad inspected a number of interactive platforms, where he learnt about prominent programmes, innovative projects and ideas being showcased by students, educational institutes and scientific centres.
Shaikh Mohammad visited the wing of the Little Engineer initiative, a programme launched through a partnership between Airbus and the UAE Space Agency to encourage students to join the fields of science and technology.
Shaikh Mohammad then moved to the Ministry of Education’s pavilion, where he was briefed by UAE University students on a text-to-Braille device that would help the blind read in an innovative way.
He also visited the “Minds on a Mission” pavilion, a workshop where students meet to discuss the problems in finding appropriate solutions as well as suggestions and ideas to deal with their dilemmas. The winner receives an award for his idea.