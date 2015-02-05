Mohammad: UAE-Saudi council retreat to turn pacts into projects

The UAE and Saudi Arabia’s total GDPs are valued at $1 trillion, and their exports of $713 billion make them the fourth largest globally. The two countries are ranked as the largest economies in the Middle East and both countries play a key role in shaping regional politics. They are both members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The UAE also plays a leading role in the Saudi-led Arab Coalition which has been waging the ‘Restore Hope’ campaign to restore the legitimate government in Yemen.