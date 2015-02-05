Mohammad Space Centre tasked with Mars 2117 project

The Mars 2117 Project includes putting in place a programme to prepare specialised Emiratis in the field of Mars and space exploration. The project aims to build the first city on Mars in 100 years, which will be achieved through various scientific alliances. The project will be associated with research themes involved in the exploration of faster transportation systems to Mars, as well as building houses and producing energy and food. It will also try to find faster transportation methods for travelling to and from Mars.