Mohammad receives team behind health initiative

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received the team behind an initiative to raise awareness on the benefits of adopting a healthy lifestyle.
The year-long initiative called ‘Your body is your responsibility’ is being organised by the National Service and Reserve Authority (NSRA). It will highlight a number of topics concerning health, psychology and behaviour through events organised in cooperation with a number of specialised health and sports organisations.
Shaikh Mohammad praised the efforts of the organisers and the national initiative that aims to preserve the mental and physical health of the public. He called on exerting more efforts and preparing similar programmes that target youngsters, in order to instil in them a healthy and positive lifestyle.
The delegation was accompanied by Major General Pilot Shaikh Ahmad Bin Tahnoun Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Chairman of NSRA.