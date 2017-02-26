Mohammad receives Pakistani Chief of Army Staff

ABU DHABI: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Sunday General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, at Al Shati Palace, to discuss ways of enhancing joint coordination and cooperation between both countries in defence and military fields for the best interests of the two friendly nations.