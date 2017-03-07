Mohammad receives call from French President

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a telephone call from French President Francois Hollande. The conversation touched on the outcome of the International Conference on Safeguarding Endangered Cultural Heritage, which was held in Abu Dhabi in December, as well as endeavours by the UAE and France with other partners in promoting efforts to preserve cultural heritage and find appropriate solutions to protect heritage.