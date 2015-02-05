Mohammad receives Bhutan’s PM

They also witnessed the signing of two memoranda of understanding between the two countries. The first MoU on government development and exchange of expertise between the two countries, was signed by Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Future and Kin Zang Wang De, secretary-general of Bhutan Cabinet. The second MoU on air transportation services was signed by Sultan Saeed Al Mansouri, UAE Minister of Economy, and Wing Chat Bingor, Bhutan Minister of Information and Transport.