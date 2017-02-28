Mohammad promotes Dubai Police officer

Dubai
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday ordered the promotion of Brigadier Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, to the rank of Major General.
Lt Gen Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, extended thanks and appreciation to Shaikh Mohammad, for the decision.
Lt General Dahi Khalfan, also commended the efforts Major General Al Merri, saying his dedication and loyalty serves the nation and the public well. Major General Al Merri, is Deputy Director of Protective Security and Emergency Department in Dubai Police.