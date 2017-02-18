Mohammad holds talks with Sudanese president

Shaikh Mohammad emphasised the depth and strength of the fraternal relations with Sudan, which are centred on the bedrock of historical grounds, common interests and economic and developmental partnerships that do serve the comprehensive development in both countries.

They discussed cooperation on a number of issues that concern the Arab region and ways to defend Arab interests against regional intervention. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi praised the active role being played by Sudan in supporting the Arab coalition’s Operation Restoring Hope in Yemen and its effort to surmount challenges that undermine regional security and stability. Highlighting their faithful and loyal work, Shaikh Mohammad lauded the contribution of the Sudanese community to the development of the UAE. For his part, the Sudanese President expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE, stressing his country’s keenness on cementing fraternal relations with the UAE for the good of both countries and to serve the interests of both nations. He expressed his appreciation to the central role played by the UAE in supporting Arab causes and maintaining the stability, security and identity of the region. Both sides stressed their countries’ constant endeavour to boost and develop cooperation in all fields. They also stressed the importance of concerted Arab efforts and coordination with the international community to restore peace and security in a number of Arab countries and rebuild their national institutions, alleviate the suffering of their peoples and combating violence and extremist activities being carried out by terrorist organisations. The meeting touched on the latest regional and international developments and perspectives over a number of issues of mutual concern. The meeting was attended Dr Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC); Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Also present were Saqr Ghobash, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; as well as other shaikhs, ministers and senior officials. Earlier, the Sudanese President was received by Shaikh Mohammad during a welcoming ceremony. More from Government Dubai cafe closed for serving shisha illegally

