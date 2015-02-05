Mohammad Bin Zayed talks technology with IBM chief

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday met Ginni Rometty, IBM President and CEO, at Al Shatti Palace.
They discussed technological co-operation and areas of co-ordination between the UAE's national companies and the American technology multinational in the backdrop of rapid progress in software and information technology in a bid to advance comprehensive development in the UAE.
They also spoke about the mounting importance of technology and programming in improving performance and competitiveness of corporations locally, regionally and globally.
Shaikh Mohammad and Rometty agreed on the need for public and private sector organisations to keep abreast of latest global trends in IT and programming in order to enhance performance, foster innovation and harness advanced technology in economic, healthcare and education systems.
Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, and Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Under-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, were also present at the meeting.