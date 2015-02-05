Mohammad Bin Zayed inaugurates Joint Fires Wing at Presidential Guard training institute

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday inaugurated a Joint Fires Wing at the Presidential Guard training institute.
Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, was present.
Shaikh Mohammad inspected the new wing and its training sections, which included training equipment and systems for providing support to the forces and various military formations.
During the visit to the institute, Shaikh Mohammad stressed that the UAE Armed Forces’ training and qualification system is a key pillar in ensuring the preparedness of the Armed Forces to respond to all possible challenges.
Shaikh Mohammad emphasised that developing the capabilities of Armed Forces candidates and training them in advanced military technologies and allowing them to attain valuable experience is a priority to the UAE’s wise leadership, which is keen on developing the efficiency of its human resources.
Later at Qasr Al Hosn, two officials were sworn into their new government positions before Shaikh Mohammad. The two sworn-in officials were Hamad Mohammad Al Hurr Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, and Jasem Mohammad Bu Otaiba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Executive Committee’s Office and member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
Shaikh Mohammad emphasised the important role played government leaders and officials, and the responsibility they shoulder for achieving organisational excellence and enriching governmental work in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Shaikh Mohammad wished the two officials success in their duties, and expressed his confidence in their abilities to carry out their duties.