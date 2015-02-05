Mohammad Bin Zayed appoints chairmen of committees affiliated to Abu Dhabi Executive Council

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, on Tuesday issued a resolution pertaining to chairmen of branch committees affiliated to the Executive Committee of the Executive Council.
The resolution appoints Dr Nasser Salem Saif Al Nuaimi as chairman of the security, justice and safety committee.
Falah Mohammad Falah Al Ahbabi was appointed chairman of the infrastructure and environment committee, Saif Badr Haji Al Qubaisi as chairman of the social development committee, and Mohammad Najm Mohammad Al Qubaisi as chairman of the economic development committee.
The committees specialise in looking into requests provided by government bodies, with each of the Executive Council’s committees receiving the requests that fall within its specialisations.
The committees then take the necessary decisions regarding those requests, then forwarding them to the Executive Council for approval.