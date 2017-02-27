Mohammad Bin Rashid receives President of Latvia

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday received Raimonds Vejonis, President of Latvia.
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were present.
Shaikh Mohammad and Vejonis spoke about ways to boost cooperation between the UAE and Latvia, particularly in the field of trade, economy, and tourism, and ways to boost investments in the private sectors of both nations.
Vejonis hailed the development witnessed by the UAE thanks to the support and directives of its wise leadership, and heir keenness to be among advanced countries around the world.