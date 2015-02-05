government

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers condolences

Mohammad offers condolences on the death of the mother of Mosabah Rashid Al Fattan

WAM
17:47 February 21, 2017

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday offered condolences on the death of the mother of Lieutenant-General Mosabah Rashid Al Fattan and retired Major-General Mohammad Rashid Al Rumaithi.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, was present.

Shaikh Mohammad offered his condolences during a visit to the mourning majlis at the home of Lt-General Mosabah Rashid Al Fattan in Jumeirah, where he expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise.

More from Government