Mohammad Bin Rashid honours heroes of positivity and happiness

Also honoured with the medals were Eman Al Matroushi, Notary Public at the Ministry of Justice; Mohammad Barakat Hassan Al Abdouli, an employee at the customer happiness centre of the Ministry of Education; Saud Rashid Hassan Al Khazimi, an employee at the customer service centre in the Department of License and Traffic in Fujairah; Sultan Saeed Al Katbi, an employee at the customer service centre in Ajman’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs; Hajar Saif Al Humaidi, legal researcher in the work relations office in Abu Dhabi at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.