Mohammad Bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony

Al Ain: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday called on the military cadets to develop their capabilities and to innovate in their chosen specialisations so that they may take the UAE Armed Forces to even higher standards.
Addressing the graduation ceremony of the 41st batch of cadet officers from the Zayed II Military College in Al Ain, Shaikh Mohammad said: “We are counting on you, as graduates and officers you are now qualified to join the ranks of the UAE Armed Forces, to serve the nation and develop your military prowess.”
“You belong to a nation of tolerance, peace and love. You have to defend your nation, national values and gains and humanitarian values when you are called upon by your country,” added Shaikh Mohammad.
Shaikh Mohammad wished the graduates progress and success in the future. He presented awards to top eight cadet officers and wished them success in serving the country.
Shaikh Mohammad was accompanied by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, and Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
Later, Shaikh Mohammad received the distinguished guests who attended the graduation ceremony.