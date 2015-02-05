Mohammad attends wedding of Gargash’s son

The reception, which was held at Al Khawaneej, was attended by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince; Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Shaikh Mohammad Bin Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum. President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group; and Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Knowledge.