Mohammad attends banquet

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday attended a lunch banquet hosted by Ali Abdullah Al Shafar at his house in Umm Suqeim 1 in Dubai.
The banquet was also attended by Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Shaikh Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Director of Martyrs’ Family Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and a number of senior officials, dignitaries and invitees.
Al Shafar welcomed Shaikh Mohammad’s visit and acceptance of his invitation that comes in line with the wise leadership’s keenness on communicating with citizens and visiting them as an expression of solidarity and cohesion between the leadership and the people.
Shaikh Mohammad exchanged friendly talks with the attendees who praised the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership that put Emirati citizens at the top of the list of priorities.