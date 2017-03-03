Mohammad appoints State Security chief in Dubai

He also held various key positions including Chairman of Board of Professional Communication Corporation (Nedaa), Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, Member of the Supreme Council for National Security of Dubai, Member of Dubai Supreme Police Council and Member of a number of legislative committees.

Major General Belhoul was born in Dubai on April 4, 1968 and is father of five children. He has a bachelor’s degree in Law and a diploma in Police Sciences from the Dubai Police Academy. He started his career in 1987 when he joined the first batch of Dubai Police Academy and graduated in 1991. He then joined the State Security Department team and played several roles and discharged various tasks. Later, on March 1, 2004, he was appointed as Deputy Director of the State Security Department in Dubai. His professional career was marked by many achievements and he gained a lot of skills and experience that helped shaped his career. Throughout his professional career, Belhoul made various achievements and gained a lot of skills and experience that helpedshape a skillful and experienced young leader. Some of Belhoul achievements and experience. Positions Held: Expert in techniques and methods of confessions and detecting deception.

Certified expert in NLP applications

Certified lecturer for the National Security Studies

Experienced consultant in criminal psychology

Laureate of excellent service medal from Dubai Police and Dubai Police Golden Jubiliee

Deputy Director of the State Security Department in Dubai

Chairman of Board of Professional Communication Corporation (Nedaa)

Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones

Member of the Supreme Council for National Security of the Emirate of Dubai

Member of Dubai Supreme Police Council

Member of a number of legislative committees.

