Mohammad appoints new State Security Department chief

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday issued a decree appointing Major-General Talal Bel Houl as the Director-General of the State Security Department in Dubai.
Earlier, Bel Houl served as the Deputy Director of the State Security Department.
General Bel Houl is also a member of the council to implement the 10X initiative. The council has been given the task to form 10X teams in various departments that will propose creative ideas to be tested and implemented in Dubai.