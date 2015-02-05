Mobile phones top list of counterfeit goods seized in Dubai

The three top counterfeit goods confiscated in 2016, in terms of value and quantity, were mobile phones, followed by accessories and building material.

Mobile phones amounted to 43 per cent of the total amount of seized goods, with 14.6 million pieces worth around Dh429 million. Over 11.4 million pieces of accessories worth over Dh130 million, and 6.2 million pieces of cosmetics worth Dh105 million, were also seized. Construction materials including 7.7 million pieces valued at Dh42.9 million, and 7.6 million pieces of tobacco and smoking materials worth Dh1.7 million were also part of the confiscated goods. Lootah pointed out fragrances and perfumes were among the most confiscated products in 2015, but they moved lower in the list in 2016, due to the change in market demand.