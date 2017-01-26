Ministry organises donation campaign for Aleppo

The move comes as part of the declaration of 2017 as the ‘Year of Giving’ by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The campaign was held in the presence of Mosabah Al Suwaidi, assistant undersecretary of Support Services Sector at the ministry. Al Suwaidi handed over the donations to the ERC, which will deliver them to people in need in the city of Aleppo.