Military demonstration to enthral Abu Dhabi

A section of the Corniche Street as well as roads in the breakwater area will be closed between 3pm and 6pm to facilitate the demonstration. According to a tweet by the Safety and Traffic Solutions Committee, Corniche Street will be closed in the section that stretches from its intersection with Mubarak Bin Mohammad Street until the intersection that leads into the breakwater area. Instead, traffic will be diverted onto Sultan Bin Zayed the First Street and Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Airport Road).