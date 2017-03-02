Live military demo mesmerises Abu Dhabi residents

It was a very good show. I really liked seeing how the military approaches dangerous situations at sea and rescues people from terrorists and hijackers. It was also nice to see all the technology of the Apache helicopters and fighter jets. The skill with which the pilots handled these aircraft was impressive. The planes came so close to us during the air show, you could see the pilot from where we were standing, and you could hear the sound of the jet so clearly, it was really exciting.