Learn from other cultures, Mohammad tells Emiratis

“The last barrel of oil will be pumped in your lifetimes, and with your education and skills, you must then be able to carry forward our flag from a position of strength. Our youth are our real wealth, not the three million barrels of oil we pump every day … and you must be empowered knowing that we have high hopes that you will be better than all your forefathers,” he said.

Shaikh Mohammad said Emirati students should derive strength from the quality of their knowledge and capabilities. “We do not have the numbers required for development, so we must have the excellence in quality to drive our growth,” he said. The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also urged Emirati youth to choose careers they were serious about, and not just opt for fields they liked as hobbies. “If you do not like your major, change it. But choose something you can develop in professionally,” he advised, adding that engineers and science-based fields would always be needed in the UAE. Shaikh Mohammad then went on to stress the importance of maintaining Emirati values and customs. “We have nine million expatriates in the UAE, and widespread access to international media and influences. But while we take the best from other cultures, nothing should take away from our values,” he said. He alluded to Japan, an economy that has long taught its students about national history, ethics and national values, and said this was an example and inspiration for introducing the moral education curriculum at UAE schools. Shaikh Mohammad then read some excerpts from the new book by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, entitled ‘Reflections on Happiness and Positivity’. “The worst thing you can do is to wait, as waiting is a waste of time and years, and leads to missed opportunities,” he read. Shaikh Mohammad then said the book was a great source of inspiration and knowledge for him, and would greatly benefit the youth. Shaikh Mohammad also called upon Emirati youth to be positive ambassadors of the nation at all times. “As we prepare for Expo 2020, the eyes of the whole world are upon us. Our buildings and architectural marvels should not represent us, our Emirati values should. So we have to be humble and disciplined. As our youth, you must be ideal ambassadors and protect our reputation even when abroad,” he said. More from Government Mohammad’s book a must read for leaders

First UAE Public Policy Forum in Dubai

13th session Sharjah Biennial opens

3 more centres for testing classic vehicles









