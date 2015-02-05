Khalifa bestows Zayed Order on New Zealand minister

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan bestowed the Order of Zayed II (First Class) on Murray McCully, New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The order was presented by Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, when he received McCully at the ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
Shaikh Abdullah praised the efforts of McCully and his outstanding work that bolstered bilateral cooperation and drove relations between the UAE and New Zealand to new horizons.
McCully expressed his thanks and gratitude to Shaikh Khalifa for granting him the prestigious honour, and praised Shaikh Khalifa’s wise policies and the pivotal role he plays on a regional and global level.
McCully also thanked Shaikh Abdullah for his immense efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries and their peoples.
Later, Shaikh Abdullah and McCully held a meeting during which they held talks concerning bilateral relations in the field of investments, economy, education and food security. They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.