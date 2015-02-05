Jobless youth recipe for instability, summit hears

Speaking during his main address, Jim Yong Kim said: “The imperative to act is clear. High unemployment rates among graduates is a profound waste of time and potential, and it could pose a major threat to stability. We’ve seen this with the Arab Spring, where highly educated people, not able to earn as much as they could, were more likely to join protests. We’ve also seen this with groups like Daesh, where well-educated and under-employed people are more likely to be recruited.”